Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Based on the integrated theoretical model of the development and maintenance of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and gender role theory, this study investigated the longitudinal impact of the need for uniqueness on NSSI among adolescents, and the mediating role of depression and the moderating role of gender. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1,166 middle school students (Mean (age) = 13.04, SD(age) = 0.78, range = 11-16) from a city in central China was recruited to complete the Need for Uniqueness Scale, Depression Scale, and Adolescent Self-Injury Questionnaire at two waves. The participants included 475 boys and 457 girls.
Keywords
suicide; suicide attempt; depression; non-suicidal self-injury; demoralization; gender role; interpersonal relations; need for uniqueness