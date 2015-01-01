Abstract

Nail gun injuries are a forensic problem; it can be difficult to distinguish self-inflicted injuries from accident and homicide instances. This kind of injuries shares some characteristics with both gunshot and puncture wounds. We describe a peculiar case of a man who committed suicide driving nails into his skull using a pneumatic nail gun. Entrance wounds were found on both temporal regions of the head. Reviewing scientific literature, this is the first case in Italy reporting the macroscopic data of bilateral head and brain nail gun injuries during an autopsy. Circumstantial elements were not sufficient to clarify if these lesions were self-inflicted, inflicted by accident, or else. Radiological examination can be helpful to show the exact location of the nails, but it has also its own limitations. We firmly believe that autopsy, especially the head section, is crucial to identify the nature and the extension of these lesions, thus giving us much more information about the mechanism of death and the circumstances in which it occurred.

