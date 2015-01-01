|
Citation
|
Klyce DW, Perrin PB, Ketchum JM, Finn JA, Juengst SB, Gary KW, Fisher LB, Pasipanodya E, Niemeier JP, Vargas TA, Campbell TA. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37773598
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study compared rates of suicide attempt (SA) and suicidal ideation (SI) during the first 5 years after traumatic brain injury (TBI) among veterans and service members (V/SMs) in the Veterans Affairs (VA) and the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) Model Systems National Databases to each other and to non-veterans (non-Vs) in the NIDILRR database. SETTING: Twenty-one NIDILRR and 5 VA TBI Model Systems (TBIMS) inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the United States. PARTICIPANTS: Participants with TBI were discharged from rehabilitation alive, had a known military status recorded (either non-V or history of military service), and successful 1-, 2-, and/or 5-year follow-up interviews completed between 2009 and 2021. The year 1 cohort included 8737 unique participants (8347 with SA data and 3987 with SI data); the year 2 (7628 participants) and year 5 (4837 participants) cohorts both had similar demographic characteristics to the year 1 cohort.
Language: en