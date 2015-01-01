SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Denby E, Dempster T, White T, Brockman K, Ellis H, Dharm-Datta S, Wilkinson D, Brunger H. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000895

PMID

37773599

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the contribution of dizziness to postconcussion symptoms, depression, and anxiety symptoms.

SETTING: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) service, Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, Stanford Hall.

PARTICIPANTS: Two hundred eighty-three UK military personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Airforce, Royal Marines, and British Army.

DESIGN: A retrospective analysis of data from the Ministry of Defence medical records database.

MAIN MEASURES: Sixteen-item Rivermead Post Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire, Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-item scale, Patient Health Questionnaire-9, The Dizziness Handicap Inventory.

RESULTS: Injuries from sports or falls were the most common mechanism of mTBI, accounting for 23%, respectively. Chi-square analysis indicated that individuals with dizziness and postconcussion symptoms (PCS) had greater severity of PCS, depression, and anxiety than those with PCS alone. Mediation analysis showed dizziness directly and independently influenced the severity of PCS, despite the indirect effects of mediating depression and anxiety symptoms.

CONCLUSION: Comorbid dizziness and PCS were predictive of poorer mental health compared with PCS alone. In addition, dizziness directly influenced the severity of PCS irrespective of the indirect effects of mental health symptoms. These observations suggest that treating dizziness with vestibular rehabilitation may improve PCS and mental health.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print