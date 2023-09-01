Abstract

Depression and anxiety are associated with grey matter changes in subcortical regions in adults and adolescents. Parent psychopathology is associated with offspring brain structure, but it's unclear whether altered brain structure in children is associated with severity of parental depression and anxiety symptoms. We examined 123 youth (Mean age = 13.64; 62% female) with no clinically significant history of depression or anxiety and one parent diagnosed with current or past depressive or anxiety disorders. Parents completed the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview to assess diagnostic status and the Beck Depression Inventory-II, and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 to assess current symptom severity. Youth underwent T1 weighted structural Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans. Bivariate analyses revealed higher parental depressive severity was not significantly associated with offspring grey matter. Parental anxiety severity was significantly associated with less left global surface area. When controlling for offspring age, sex and intracranial volume (ICV), offspring right surface area was negatively associated with parental depressive severity at a trend level. In previously depressed parents, greater parental depressive severity was significantly associated with offspring decreased left and right surface area. There were no significant associations between parental anxiety severity in previously depressed parents and offspring subcortical or cortical brain regions. These results highlight associations between parental depressive symptom severity and offspring brain structure and suggest that even within an already high-risk group of adolescents, there may be altered cortical surface area depending on parent symptom severity. This may help identify youth most at risk for developing a mood disorder and could help further early intervention and identification efforts.

Language: en