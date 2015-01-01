Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn injuries incur not just significant morbidity but also long-term psychosocial impact. This study aims to identify the clinico-demographics of children hospitalised for burns and factors associated with prolonged hospitalisation.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Written medical records of burn patients admitted to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital paediatric surgical ward, from January 2016 to December 2018, were retrospectively reviewed. Details on the patients' socio-demographic background, burn injuries, management and outcomes were recorded and analysed with logistic regression.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: Of the 255 children included in the study, the majority were males (62.7%), children aged between 1 to 3 years (43.1%), and of the Malay ethnic group (83.1%). The commonest injury mechanism was scalds burns (81.2%). Staphylococcus aureus remained the commonest organism cultured from paediatric burn wounds. Most patients (66.4%) were hospitalised for less than 1 week. A significant number of patients experienced complications from their injuries. Multivariate analysis showed burns affecting total body surface area > 10% (adjusted OR, 13.45 [95% CI 6.25 - 28.96]; p = < 0.001) and non-scald burns (adjusted OR, 2.70 [95% CI 1.12 - 6.50]; p = 0.027) were the two main factors associated with prolonged hospitalisation of more than 1 week. These findings describing the epidemiology and outcomes of paediatric burn cases in a tertiary centre in Malaysia may inform future practice. More importantly, the information may contribute to the identification of at-risk populations and advise the development of effective prevention strategies to reduce the incidence and morbidity associated with paediatric burns in this region.

