Abstract

The healthcare environment continues to evolve and has become increasingly more complex. Soaring demands, decreased resources, burnout, bullying, and incivility challenge healthcare leaders and their teams now more than ever.1,2 To make matters worse, many nurse leaders have less than 2 years of experience in a leadership position.3 New nurse leaders are overwhelmed with the business aspect of running nursing units and oftentimes perceive that they have limited capacity to manage behaviors that negatively impact the workplace.4 Although these nurse leaders are aware that disruptive behaviors may exist within their workplace, they don't feel equipped to address them.



The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Pathway to Excellence® (PTE) Framework for creating positive practice (see Figure 1) recognizes the challenges nurse leaders face, and therefore, added a requirement in its 2020 Application Manual for organizations to have role-specific orientation for nurse managers. This is to ensure they're adequately prepared to be effective in their roles. The Healthy Workforce Institute (HWI), which aims to strengthen organizations by providing customized programs to reduce incidents of bullying and incivility in healthcare, has also been partnering with nurse leaders to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to establish behavioral expectations and hold team members accountable for their professional conduct...

