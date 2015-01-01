|
Thompson R, Sepe P, Pabico C, Fletcher C. Nurs. Manage. (Springhouse) 2023; 54(10): 7-11.
The healthcare environment continues to evolve and has become increasingly more complex. Soaring demands, decreased resources, burnout, bullying, and incivility challenge healthcare leaders and their teams now more than ever.1,2 To make matters worse, many nurse leaders have less than 2 years of experience in a leadership position.3 New nurse leaders are overwhelmed with the business aspect of running nursing units and oftentimes perceive that they have limited capacity to manage behaviors that negatively impact the workplace.4 Although these nurse leaders are aware that disruptive behaviors may exist within their workplace, they don't feel equipped to address them.
