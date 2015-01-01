|
Citation
|
Al-Mendalawi MD. Oman Med. J. 2023; 38(5): e562.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oman Medical Specialty Board)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37771889
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In the January 2023 issue of the Oman Medical Journal, Lye et al,1 studied the impact of intimate partner violence (IPV) on married Iranian women on the growth and development of their children who witnessed the same. Based on the World Health Organization (WHO) body mass index (BMI) curves, the authors reported that 91.7% of children had normal weight and the remaining 8.3% were overweight or obese. There were no significant differences between the BMI Z-score and the developmental deficits in the children of women who were subjected and not subjected to IPV. The paper concluded that the rates of poor growth and development in children who witnessed IPV were low.
Language: en