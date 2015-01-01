Abstract

Children and adolescents can present to the emergency department with acute agitation and aggression due to various physical and/or mental health conditions. With acute agitation/aggression, these patients may present a risk of injury to themselves, their caregivers, or emergency department providers/staff. It is imperative for providers to understand how to safely care for these children. When initial deescalating interventions fail or an underlying etiology for the behavior change cannot be found, the use of physical restraints may be required. Without proper training or preparation, physical restraints can lead to significant morbidity and mortality. Given these potential risks, strict guidelines have been set out by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Joint Commission regarding the use of physical restraints in the pediatric population. This article will review approaches to the acutely agitated/aggressive patient, the appropriate use of physical restraints, and recommended assessment/documentation of restraints in the acutely agitated/aggressive pediatric patient.

