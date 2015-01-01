Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Few studies have examined motor function in determining the suitability of patients with stroke to resume driving a car. Patients with hemiplegia usually control car pedals with the unaffected lower limb. However, motor control on the unaffected side is also impaired in patients with stroke. This study aimed to clarify the neurophysiological characteristics of pedal switching control during emergency braking in patients with hemiplegia.



METHODS: The study participants consisted of 10 drivers with left hemiplegia and 10 age-matched healthy drivers. An experimental pedal was used to measure muscle activity and kinematic data during braking, triggered by the light from a light-emitting diode placed in front of the drivers.



RESULTS: The patient group took the same reaction time as the healthy group. However, from the visual stimulus to the release of the accelerator pedal, the patient group had higher muscle activity in the tibialis anterior and rectus femoris and had faster angular velocities of hip and knee flexion than the healthy group. In addition, the patient group had higher co-contraction activities between flexors and extensors. From the accelerator pedal release to brake contact, the patient group had slower angular velocities of hip adduction, internal rotation, ankle dorsiflexion, internal return, and internal rotation than the healthy group.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with hemiplegia exhibited poor control of pedal switching using their unaffected side throughout the pedal-switching task. These results indicate that the safety related to car-pedal control should be carefully evaluated while deciding whether a patient can resume driving a car after a stroke.

