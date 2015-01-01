SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sánchez-Fuentes MDM, Moyano N, Parra-Barrera SM, Granados de Haro R. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231203623

PMID

37774769

Abstract

The aim of this study was to validate the Interpersonal Sexual Objectification Scale-Perpetration Version (ISOS-P), a measure that assesses sexual objectification perpetration. The sample consisted of 356 heterosexual men of Spanish nationality. Confirmatory factor analysis was performed. The Spanish validation of the ISOS-P comprises 15 items and showed a trifactorial structure. McDonald's omega values ranged from 0.71 to 0.80, and evidences of validity are shown by positive correlations with the endorsement of a positive attitude toward rape and having perpetrated several sexual aggression types. The Spanish validation of the ISOS-P is a valid and reliable scale.


Language: en

Keywords

reliability; validity; aggression; sexism; sexual objectification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print