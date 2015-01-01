Abstract

BACKGROUND: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which recently spread throughout the entire world, is still a significant health issue. Additionally, the most common cause of risky poisoning in emergency services is carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Both disorders seem to merit more research as they have an impact on all bodily systems via the lungs.



AIM: To determine how arterial blood gas and carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) levels affect the clinical and prognostic results of individuals requiring emergency treatment who have both COVID-19 and CO poisoning.



METHODS: Between January 2018 and December 2021, 479 CO-poisoning patients participated in this single-center, retrospective study. Patients were primarily divided into two groups for analysis: Pre-pandemic and pandemic periods. Additionally, the pandemic era was divided into categories based on the presence of COVID-19 and, if present, the clinical severity of the infection. The hospital information system was used to extract patient demographic, clinical, arterial blood gas, COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, and other laboratory data.



RESULTS: The mean age of the 479 patients was 54.93 ± 11.51 years, and 187 (39%) were female. 226 (47%) patients were in the pandemic group and 143 (30%) of them had a history of COVID-19. While the mean potential of hydrogen (pH) in arterial blood gas of all patients was 7.28 ± 0.15, it was 7.35 ± 0.10 in the pre-pandemic group and 7.05 ± 0.16 in the severe group during the pandemic period (P < 0.001). COHb was 23.98 ± 4.19% in the outpatients and 45.26% ± 3.19% in the mortality group (P < 0.001). Partial arterial oxygen pressure (PaO(2)) was 89.63 ± 7.62 mmHg in the pre-pandemic group, and 79.50 ± 7.18 mmHg in the severe group during the pandemic period (P < 0.001). Despite the fact that mortality occurred in 35 (7%) of all cases, pandemic cases accounted for 30 of these deaths (85.7%) (P <0.001). The association between COHb, troponin, lactate, partial arterial pressure of carbon dioxide, HCO(3), calcium, glucose, age, pH, PaO(2), potassium, sodium, and base excess levels in the pre-pandemic and pandemic groups was statistically significant in univariate linear analysis.



CONCLUSION: Air exchange barrier disruption caused by COVID-19 may have pulmonary consequences. In patients with a history of pandemic COVID-19, clinical results and survival are considerably unfavorable in cases of CO poisoning.

Language: en