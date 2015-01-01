Abstract

Weapon acquires a peculiar importance as it is not only a proof of offence occurred but also links the perpetrator to the crime. However, it often become difficult to identify the type of weapon causing the injury as various different type of injuries may simulate each other.Here we present one such unusual case of a blunt trauma penetrating wound simulating a firearm wound taking into consideration the physical process that takes place during the injury sustained.Here we will discuss the process of injury sustained due to blunt force is in accordance with the tissue-force interaction of firearm wound. The injury sustained over the tissue does not depend upon the type of weapon but on the tissue-force interaction that includes type of tissue, plasticity of tissue, dynamics of point of contact of weapon, force generated by the weapon and energy produced during the tissue-force interaction.

