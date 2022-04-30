Abstract

Domestic violence is a universal phenomenon across the world even in normal times. However, in times of health emergency, like COVID-19, the possibility of domestic violence increased as all the family members were compelled to stay at their homes. Besides, the crisis also brought other possible complications for the people. This study aims to know the impacts of COVID-19 in connection to domestic violence from a sociological point of view. The study is designed as qualitative. The content analysis of research articles was made. The data for this study is searched from the database of Google, Google Scholar, and Doaj.org. The time period of this search is from the outbreak of COVID-19 till 30th April 2022. A total of four themes were developed from the collected literature. The study revealed that during the period of the coronavirus crisis, domestic violence increased by 70% throughout the world. In Pakistan, as per an estimate, out of four women, one woman has faced some level of sexual, physical, and emotional violence.

