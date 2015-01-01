Abstract

The danger of piracy has been around for ages, and this fact is worth highlighting. Because it has been legalized and then declared illegal over the course of several centuries, it will be difficult to eradicate totally in a short period of time. However, this does not indicate that it is impossible to remove. Positive prospects and initiatives for secure trade, both regional and international, are necessary for the eradication of piracy. The coastal state bears a heavy burden for ensuring the security of maritime trade in the event of criminal activity at sea. Most maritime crimes are committed by locals (criminals) who are citizens of the country where the crimes occurred, hence coastal states need to keep a tight eye on their neighboring zones. The growth of international trade depends on the elimination of piracy. UNCLOS 1982 states that all nations must work together to combat maritime piracy on international waters. Pirates today may seize ships in places like Somalia and Africa, but they conduct negotiations, ransom talks, and other business in more industrialized nations. To eliminate this threat, all advanced and developed governments must work together to enact legislation that is mutually advantageous for all states so that they may maximize their use of the ocean's free resources.

