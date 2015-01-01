Abstract

The current study aims to explore the cruelties and rights experienced by female leaders in Pakistani universities and how these experiences intersect with their gender and professional selves. Women's leadership in higher education has been the subject of many debates, especially in developing countries like Pakistan, where patriarchal norms and gender discrimination are deeply embedded in society. The researches applied a qualitative approach. Phenomenological ethnography used as research method. Through purposive sampling technique the study participants were selected. An interview guide was developed for data collection. Thematic analysis technique was used. The study highlighted the importance of understanding the intersectionality of gender and professional self in shaping the experiences of female leaders in higher education institutions. By exploring these issues, this study provided valuable recommendations into the challenges faced by women in leadership positions in Pakistani universities and contribute to efforts to promote gender equity in higher education institutions.

