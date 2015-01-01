Abstract

This paper examines the implications of terrorism and extremism as non-traditional security threats on Pakistan's society and politics in the post-9/11 era. The objective of the study is to gain a comprehensive understanding of how these threats have influenced societal dynamics and political structures within the country. The background section provides context on the rise of terrorism and extremism globally, particularly after the September 11, 2001 attacks. The methodology involves a comprehensive analysis of scholarly literature, government reports, and data to assess the impact of terrorism and extremism on various sectors of Pakistani society. The results indicate that these threats have significantly affected social cohesion, religious tolerance, and political stability in Pakistan. Based on the findings, the paper presents recommendations to address these challenges effectively, emphasizing the need for inclusive governance, deradicalization programs, and counterterrorism strategies that focus on both military and socio-economic dimensions.

