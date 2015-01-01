Abstract

The objective of this study is to delve into the experiences of sexual harassment and its link to the quality of life among agricultural farmworkers in Pakistan. A significant research void is present in psychological studies examining the impact of sexual harassment on the well-being of farmworkers, especially across various regions, lifestyles, traditions, and cultures. Qualitative research method with thematic analysis was carried out through interviews conducted with 10 female and 10 male farmworkers in rural Punjab.



RESULTS explain the spectrum of sexual harassment experienced by agricultural workers, impacting their well-being and the efficacy of legal safeguards due to existing law and enforcement limitations. Women workers face heightened difficulties and gender-related bias, while male colleagues often hide harassment incidents due to social standing and concerns. Immediate measures from policymakers, institutions, and society are essential to cultivate a harassment-free setting, guarantee labor rights, and improve the overall well-being of these individuals.

Language: en