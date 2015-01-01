Abstract

The paper addresses the violation of ethical guidelines by Pakistani Electronic Media while portraying rape cases. Following the qualitative approach, content analysis was made of a total of 275 news stories on the most highlighted rape cases happened in Pakistan. Based on their target rating point, news stories of the top five Pakistani news channels were examined. Framing theory was used as analytical tool to identify the factors which result in violation(s). The findings reveal that media confirmed an infringement of ethical guidelines, as the stories contained a greater number of unethical practices. Meticulously, the infringements include disclosure of the identity of the survivor, the survivor's family, and accused persons before conviction.



FINDINGS also confirm that addresses of survivors and incidents were shared whereas judgmental language was also used. Besides, CCTV footage was aired without considering its sensitivity. Thus, the researcher recommends developing organizational guidelines alongside defined ones for portraying rape cases.

Language: en