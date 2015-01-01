Abstract

This literature review provides an overview of the existing research on the Act from a sociological perspective, highlighting the cultural and social factors that have shaped its development and impact. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 in Pakistan represents a significant step towards promoting the rights of transgender individuals. Though, has been criticized by a major chunk of legislators and activists. The research design was qualitative the data was collected through secondary sources. The Act represents a significant achievement in promoting social justice and ensuring equal rights for all individuals, there are also challenges and limitations to its implementation, particularly in terms of public awareness and understanding of transgender issues, and the need for greater resources and support for its effective implementation. Further research is needed to explore these issues and identify strategies for promoting the social inclusion of transgender individuals in Pakistan.

