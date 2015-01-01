Abstract

Construction is thought to be the most dangerous business due to its unique nature. To reduce risks and boost productivity in the construction industry, quality and safety management is required. The research examines productivity, quality, and safety in terms of their participation in and effects on the execution of building projects. Safety is given first priority throughout construction, with a focus on hazard detection and the prevention of workplace injuries and accidents. There is an examination and provision of the legislation requiring safety programs, training, and obligation to safety standards. Underlined the significance of safety issues at the design stage. The research also discusses safety of building and the importance of building codes in preventing structural failure, as well as factors that influence building failure and techniques for preventing them. The paper introduces quality through the lens of recent total quality management. Quality control, quality management, quality assurance, and Six Sigma concepts are addressed with examples in relation to building quality and structural integrity. Finally, concepts of productivity are provided, with an emphasis that good project management reduce productivity losses and the use of lean construction and lean Six Sigma methods to complement them. Finally, the report summarizes the relationship among safety, quality, and productivity.

