Abstract

Domestic violence is an ever-growing menace that has penetrated Western as well as Eastern society. Pakistan being a developing country and lagging far behind in education and awareness is suffering from domestic abuse at large. Being an Islamic state making amendments to the law for the rights of women becomes a tricky turn owing to sheer criticism from the conservative lobby. The legal body has taken action in this regard and various laws are in the process of being enacted. This paper aims to define domestic violence in legal jargon and to present an appraisal of the laws being enacted at the federal and provincial levels to safeguard the rights of the weak. It is analytical research that comprehends, evaluates, and analyzes the enactment of various human rights laws to prevent domestic violence in the Pakistani community and assesses their viability.

Language: en