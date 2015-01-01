Abstract

In Pakistan and all the world use of drug are a serious problem Although some studies have shown short-term benefits from drug-use prevention programs for young adolescents and adults, few have looked at the long-term impacts. Such data is critical for determining how long preventative benefits endure. Inappropriate use of substances, addictions, and dependence are all problems that may be avoided and that disrupt normal healthy functioning. A strong mental, emotional, and behavioral foundation is essential for the growth and development of a person into an effective adult. The study looks into the Sociological study about prevention of substance use of drug among children and adolescents. To explore side effects of drugs in children, adolescents, and young adults. To decrease access and use among children, adolescents, and young adults, The study incorporates qualitative data from secondary source government, magazine, books. This examination clarifies the use of drugs in adolescents and youngsters and its prevention methods that can be performed to control and prevent drugs use among children. Not only should more study investigate the levels of drug use, but it should also investigate the effects that are encountered, such as the signs and symptoms of substance use disorders in later life.

Language: en