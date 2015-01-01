Abstract

This article aims to describe the concept of oppression, its facets, oppression theory and psychological characteristics of the oppressed for understanding of this phenomenon. Nurses are the major human capital in healthcare organizations. They are continuously struggling for professional dignity and honor they actually deserve despite spending sleepless nights in curing and caring the sick one. Nursing profession face discrimination, exploitation, struggle for existence, disrespect from their own colleagues and physicians instead of receiving respect, recognition and reward. This paper is a review paper and for this concept paper data collection consisted of electronic databases. Literature revealed negative outcomes of oppression including dissatisfaction, decreased workforce performance, self-hatred behavior, workplace bullying, horizontal violence, submissive aggressive syndrome and intention to leave. This article suggests corrective strategies to redesign and upgrade this profession as a respected one

