Abstract

Presently, the dissemination of false news is one of the greatest problems surrounding social media platforms. Fake news is a weapon used to distort and mislead people's views, contributing to the escalation of social disputes and increase of insecurity. Honeycomb framework of social media was employed to examine various elements that impact the behavior of sharing information, including fake news.



FINDINGS show that media consumers claim to engage in fact-checking and corrective measures to prevent the propagation of misleading information. The results are inconsistent with the reality where the spread of misinformation remains a serious issue. More research is needed to further understand how the personal and sociological aspects identified by the honeycomb framework influence the spread of false news and how they relate to the worldviews of the communities in which people are embedded. It is important to comprehend fake news as a part of a wider media ecosystem.

Language: en