Abstract

This study offers an empirical analysis of the United States' counter-terrorism strategy and Pakistan's military scheme in the war on terror and put forth the argument that the non-conventional military strategy adopted by the Pakistani government to vanquish militancy is explained by document analysis. The objective of the study is to assess the counter-terrorism strategy of Pakistan after 9/11. Predominantly, the counter-terrorism strategy of the United States was based on military operations, regardless of the strategy of Pakistan which was inconsistent and swung between the peace process and military operations. The purpose of the study is to assess the counter-terrorism strategy applied by the United States on Pakistan and the response shown by the Islamic state Moreover, the research focuses on content analysis and explains the relations between the United States and Pakistan but also analyses the fact as to what would be the effect of the policy on bilateral relations between both states. Here, the focus of the research is on how to achieve a better understanding of Pakistan's counter-terrorism strategy and enhance the effectiveness of the Pak-U.S. alliance in the fight against terrorism. The study shows that Pakistan is required to take strong measures like border fencing, better law and order situation and sufficient resources to deal with the terrorists.

Language: en