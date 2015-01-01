Abstract

This research study was to identify the educational crisis management factors who affect the strategic planning faced by educational stakeholders of government primary school in the province of the Punjab, Pakistan. This research fits into the phenomenological interpretive way of thinking. Nature of the study was quantitative. Five-point Likert scale was used to collect the data from three hundred government primary school teachers from the three regions of the Punjab, Pakistan. Stratified random sampling technique was used to draw the sample. The procedure was trailed by sustaining information into SPSS-25. The information was sorted out and displayed in graphical structure. This study concluded that the key factors playing an important role in proposing a tentative school crisis management strategy for training of key stakeholders of educational organizations of the Punjab particularly and generally at national level of Pakistan. This study recommends, there should be a Proper law regarding implementation of SCMS/SCMP in all Educational institutions. The rationale of this study is based on the claim that it is one of the pioneer efforts in developing School Crisis Management Strategy at primary level.

Language: en