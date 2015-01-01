Abstract

The most important objective of this research is to make critical analysis of the laws addressing to this problem. A fraction of the horrific fines enforced by the brutal Hudood treachery commands were abolished by the 2006 Act for the Protection of Women. The purpose of the study is to highlight violence in Pakistan on women, which is generating human distress and preventing women from working. The research method for the suggested issue covers descriptive nature. For the compilation of data, all primary and secondary outlets are used which include observation, books, research papers, posts and official records. Since there are laws and ordinances present, we need to put them in action.Furthermore, even in the laws present, there are loopholes that we need to highlight so that they are implemented. Taking everything into respect, the practice of present acts is important for a safe future of women in Pakistan.

Language: en