Abstract

The actual problem is that there is no culture of stimulating the intolerant discourse which has formed a violent Pakistani society and it has challenged the liberal values of the state. The radical's narrative is based on the concept that Pakistan is an Islamic country, only way of being a good Muslim, and to create an ideal Islamic state which denounces the western ideas of democracy and liberalism. There are number of internal and external factors which helped to radicalize the already polarized society, resulted in extremism, sectarianism and militancy. Military and political leadership helped to patronage radicals for their own benefits. The moderate and liberal voices of the society are forced to remain silent and this silence is interpreted as the support of the radicals by the West. Radical's strong hold and lack of unified approach to contain them caused serious problems. This paper aims to explain the radical's narrative and find a counter narrative of moderate and liberal Pakistan.

