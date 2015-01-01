Abstract

The study has mainly focused on the prevalence of winter depression in Pakistan. Prevalence of winter blues in the non-clinical sample was also explored. It was an epidemiological study. The data was collected from 1024 participants which is collected through purposive sampling technique. The present research was based on "epidemiology" using descriptive technique to explore the information regarding the prevalence of winter depression and winter blues in Pakistan. Thus the research has described the prevalence of winter depression and winter blues. The frequency depicted that out of the 1024 participants; only 6 were reported to have winter depression, 20% experience winter blues and 74% were not affected by the adverse winter season. Women / girls were found to have more winter depression and winter blues as compared to men / boys. Similarly, adults have higher degree of winter depression and winter blues as compared to more adolescents. Prevalence of the winter depression and winter blues was higher in the high altitudes whereas low in the low altitudes. It was the first epidemiological investigation of the prevalence of winter depression and winter blues in Pakistan which explored factual information for researchers and mental health practitioners.

Language: en