Abstract

A strong bidirectional relationship exists between substance use disorders (SUDs) and depression, with several factors contributing to their co-occurrence. The systematic review was conducted from June 2021 to December 2021, covering a span of five years and comprised search on PsycINFO, EMBASE, Google Scholar, MEDLINE, PubMed, Web of Science, Science Direct, Clinical Trials.gov, and OvidSP. Out of the initial 314 studies that were identified, a total of 41 (13%) underwent a comprehensive full-text assessment. Among 30 studies, 16 (53 %) were conducted in USA, 4 (13%) in France, 2 (7%) in Canada, and 1(3%) each in Spain, India, China, Egypt, Greece, Ghana, Italy, and Norway. The studies indicated that individuals with depression were more likely to have a co-occurring substance use disorder or vice versa. This systematic review provides evidence of the substantial impact of internalizing disorder on individuals with SUDs, emphasizing the significance of integrated interventions addressing both mental health and substance use concerns.

Language: en