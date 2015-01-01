Abstract

This study is an endeavor to investigate the aversion raised by abusive behavior of a supervisor impacting employees' creativity under the influence of informational justice as a mediator and resilience as a moderator. 461 employees from automobile sector of Pakistan were contacted to fill in a personally administered questionnaire using time lag technique. SPSS and AMOS were used as data analyzing tools. It was found out that abusive supervision has strong negative impact on employees' creativity whereas the partial mediation of organizational justice informational also highlights the negative consequences among the relationship between employees' creativity and abusive supervision. Resilience, being positive personality trait, moderates the forementioned relationship. All the hypotheses were accepted providing sound footings for mangers to believe in the creativity of employees as an asset for modern organizations. It is also highlighted that provision of an abuse free climate can result in more productive and innovative employees whereas enriching the employees with resilience through ploys of managerial prowess may further lead to achieving organizational goals. The mediation of informational justice and moderation of resilience are the main highlights of the study, proving to be meagre yet valuable share to enhance the body of knowledge. The cross-sectional design and field settings are some of the limitations that are suggested to be taken care of in future studies to sift the findings further.

Language: en