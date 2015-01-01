|
Faraj RNH. PsychTech & health journal 2023; 7(1): 24-29.
This study aimed to investigate gender-based differences in suicidal ideation among KoyaUniversity students. A total of 209 students participated in the study, comprising 104 females and 105 males. A scale for suicidal ideation was adopted to answer the research questions. The research was conducted using a quantitative survey design, and a non-random sampling technique (convenience sampling) was employed to collect the sample. The results indicated a statistically significant difference between males and females regarding suicidal ideation, with a higher prevalence among female students. These findings provide important insights into the issue of suicide among university students in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
female; Kurdistan Region of Iraq; male; suicidal thought; university students