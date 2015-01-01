SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

김지영, 박소현, 강병철. 한국CDE학회 논문집 2023; 28(3): 189-199.

Vernacular Title

소규모 노후 건축물 안전점검 디지털화를 위한 개방형 BIM 적용방안 연구

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.7315/CDE.2023.189

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Domestic small-scale decrepit buildings have difficulties in safety inspection due to lack of manpower and drawings, safety blind spots, etc. As a solution to this problem, we plan to use BIM for safety inspection. BIM provides 3D-based information and is usefully used in management systems in various fields. In order to utilize BIM functions, BIM standards required for safety inspection are needed. In this study, we propose BIM standard for safety inspection of small-scale decrepit buildings. By analyzing checklists such as small-scale decrepit buildings, BIM shape and property standards were derived, and BIM model necessary for safety inspection was established. In addition, while proving this study through a virtual application scenario, BIM-based safety inspection system utilization plan was proposed. By utilizing the BIM standard proposed in this study, it will be possible to implement BIM necessary for safety inspection, and by expanding the method of this study, it will be possible to build BIM standard for various safety management services.


Language: ko

Keywords

BIM; IFC Entity; IFC Property; Safety check; Small-scale decrepit building

