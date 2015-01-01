Abstract

Domestic small-scale decrepit buildings have difficulties in safety inspection due to lack of manpower and drawings, safety blind spots, etc. As a solution to this problem, we plan to use BIM for safety inspection. BIM provides 3D-based information and is usefully used in management systems in various fields. In order to utilize BIM functions, BIM standards required for safety inspection are needed. In this study, we propose BIM standard for safety inspection of small-scale decrepit buildings. By analyzing checklists such as small-scale decrepit buildings, BIM shape and property standards were derived, and BIM model necessary for safety inspection was established. In addition, while proving this study through a virtual application scenario, BIM-based safety inspection system utilization plan was proposed. By utilizing the BIM standard proposed in this study, it will be possible to implement BIM necessary for safety inspection, and by expanding the method of this study, it will be possible to build BIM standard for various safety management services.

Language: ko