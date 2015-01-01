SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Velikiy VA. Bulletin Social-Economic and Humanitarian Research 2023; 19(21).

Строительство центральной спасательной станции киевского окружного общества спасания на водах в 1881-1882 годы

(Copyright © 2023)

10.52270/26585561_2023_19_21_61

unavailable

The article deals with the creation of the infrastructure of the Kiev District Water Rescue Society. It is about the construction of the Central Rescue Station in Kiev. Actually, it was the Central Rescue Station in Kiev that became a kind of business card of the pre-revolutionary public organization for the rescue of drowning people in Kiev province. The construction was funded by members of the Kiev District Water Rescue Society and other patrons of the Kiev province. When creating the Central Rescue Station in Kiev, the experience of other Russian public provincial organizations engaged in the cause of helping drowning was taken into account.

Keywords: Kiev district water rescue society, rescue station, equipment, donations, rescue of drowning people.

В статье рассматривается создание инфраструктуры Киевского окружного общества спасания на
водах. Речь идет о строительстве Центральной спасательной станции в Киеве. Собственно именно
Центральная спасательная станция в Киеве стала своеобразной визиткой дореволюционной
общественной организации по спасению утопающих в Киевской губернии. Строительство проходило на
денежные средства членов Киевского окружного общества спасания на водах и других меценатов
Киевской губернии. При создании Центральной спасательной станции в Киеве всесторонне учитывался
опыт других российских общественных губернских организаций, занятых делом оказания помощи
утопающим.

Ключевые слова: киевское окружное общество спасания на водах, спасательная станция,
оборудование, пожертвования, спасение утопающих


Language: ru
