|
Citation
|
Velikiy VA. Bulletin Social-Economic and Humanitarian Research 2023; 19(21).
|
Vernacular Title
|
Строительство центральной спасательной станции киевского окружного общества спасания на водах в 1881-1882 годы
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article deals with the creation of the infrastructure of the Kiev District Water Rescue Society. It is about the construction of the Central Rescue Station in Kiev. Actually, it was the Central Rescue Station in Kiev that became a kind of business card of the pre-revolutionary public organization for the rescue of drowning people in Kiev province. The construction was funded by members of the Kiev District Water Rescue Society and other patrons of the Kiev province. When creating the Central Rescue Station in Kiev, the experience of other Russian public provincial organizations engaged in the cause of helping drowning was taken into account.
Language: ru