Zekavat OR, Safari N, Sahraian A, Bordbar M, Pakniyat A, Bozorgi H. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2023; 30(1): e77.

10.1186/s43045-023-00352-y

With the increasing survival rate of pediatric patients with leukemia, improving their quality of life (QoL) is the new challenge. Psychiatric disorders are among the significant confounding factors of the aforementioned patients' QoL. Ninety-seven pediatric patients with leukemia were evaluated based on the Beck Hopelessness and SI scale while considering associated factors. We assessed the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and hopelessness, as two of the most prevalent psychiatric symptoms of pediatrics with malignancy while assessing some of the associated factors to provide a plenary insight.


Language: en

Children; Hopelessness; Leukemia; Suicidal ideation

