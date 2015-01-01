Abstract

PURPOSE Given the cruciality of construction workers' safe behaviors, the possible influential factors on workers' behaviors should be studied, and one of these factors is characteristics. The authors identified emotional intelligence (EI), motivation and job burnout as characteristics that might affect a worker's safety behavior, and the aim of this study is to investigate these possible relationships.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Workers' EI, motivation and job burnout status were assessed by a structured interview. Furthermore, workers' safety behaviors were assessed by a checklist derived from national codes, regulations and other research studies. Then, the researcher's observations took place, and the data were acquired.



FINDINGS EI and motivation of workers were able to predict safety behaviors, and the effect of job burnout on safety behaviors was not significant. In addition, motivation's influence on job burnout was not significant. Therefore, in order to promote safety behaviors, the EI and motivation of workers need to be taken into consideration. Practical implications The results indicate why construction managers should consider the workers' EI and motivation competencies and how this consideration could lead to safer and better performance in construction projects.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The possible effects of EI, motivation and job burnout on the safety behaviors of construction workers haven't been paid enough attention. Moreover, the authors couldn't find a study similar to the present one that was conducted in Iran. Also, an original model was presented, and safety behaviors were studied through fieldwork rather than using questionnaires.

