Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to investigate relationships of urban seismic resilience assessment indicators.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH To achieve this aim, construction of the urban seismic resilience assessment indicators system was conducted and 20 indicators covering five dimensions, namely building and lifeline infrastructure, environment, society, economy and institution were identified. Following this, this study used evidence fusion theory and intuitionistic fuzzy sets to process the information from experts then developed the fuzzy total interpretive structure model.



FINDINGS A total of 20 urban seismic resilience assessment indicators are reconstructed into a hierarchical and visual system structure including five levels. Indicators in the bottom level including debris flow risk, landslide risk, earthquake experience and demographic characteristics are fundamental indicators that significantly impact other indicators. Indicators in the top level including open space, gas system and public security are direct indicators influenced more by other indicators. Other indicators are in middle levels.



RESULTS of MICMAC analysis visually categorize these indicators into independent indicators, linkage indicators, autonomous indicators and dependent indicators according to driving power and dependence.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper attempts to explore relationships of urban seismic resilience assessment indicators with the interpretive structural model method. Additionally, Fuzzy total interpretive structure model is developed combined with evidence fusion theory and intuitionistic fuzzy sets, which is the extension of total interpretive structure model. Research results can assist the analytic network process method in assessing urban seismic resilience in future research.

Language: en