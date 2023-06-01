Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parents may experience challenges implementing their child's therapeutic treatment following burn.



METHODS: A mixed methods study was conducted to explore the parent experience of intensive splinting following palmar burns in young children (median age 16 months [IQR 14]). Thirteen parents were interviewed after cessation of their child's splinting (mean 12 months [SD 2] following burn). Parent interviews were semi-structured with open-ended questions and conducted one-to-one. Inductive thematic analysis was completed by two researchers with consensus achieved through discussion and agreement from third researcher. Themes were triangulated with quantitative data, including range of motion (ROM), scar, developmental and quality of life outcomes.



RESULTS: Children used the splint intensively (>12-24 h/day) for median 179 days (IQR 74) with all splinting ceased by median 275 days (IQR 105). All children had full ROM at scar maturation. Thematic analysis revealed two main themes: parents perceive the impact of splinting to be greater on them than their child and parents perceive outcomes to be more important than burden. Parents described the importance of routine and therapeutic relationships in ongoing engagement with intervention.



CONCLUSION: Parents consider intensive splinting to impact them more than their child with burden of care manageable considering overall outcomes.

Language: en