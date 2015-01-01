Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the main causes of premature death and an important health concern globally because of its current rising prevalence. AIMS: To investigate suicidal thoughts and attempts among married women who have experienced intimate partner violence in Sivas, Türkiye.



METHODS: This cross-sectional, population-based survey was conducted between January and December 2019 among 2243 currently married women aged 15-49 years, who had been residing in the centre of Sivas Province, Türkiye, for ≥ 6 months. Multistage clustered random sampling was used in the survey. The 12-item General Health Questionnaire was used for the measure of mental health, while the violence items were measured using the Conflict Tactic Scales-2. The data were analysed using SPSS version 16.0.



RESULTS: Prevalence of suicidal thoughts and attempts was 9.5% and 4.8%, respectively. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that age < 25 years, mental health problems, being a victim of violence during childhood or marriage, and insufficient income were associated with suicidal thoughts. Age < 25 years, mental health problems, being a victim of violence during childhood or marriage were associated with suicidal attempts.



CONCLUSION: Intimate partner violence is a risk factor for poor health among women, including mental health, and it could result in suicidal thoughts and attempts. Intimate partner violence against women should be addressed by the relevant authorities to reduce suicidal thoughts and attempts, especially among younger women.

Language: en