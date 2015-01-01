Abstract

Expert players in throwing sports may reduce the variability of projectile arrival position by systematically relating release parameters (e.g., release position, velocity, and angular velocity of the projectile). Reducing the variability of the projectile arrival position is often believed to increase the success rate of throwing task, but it may not be always true. Here, we experimentally illustrate that the systematic relationship between release parameters that reduce the variability of the ball arrival position may not increase the number of hitting trials during a throwing task. Furthermore, we demonstrate that the role of the release parameters in increasing successful trials can vary depending on the target size. Each participant threw balls at two different-sized targets (small and large target conditions). Additionally, they alternately threw balls with overhead and sidearm throwing for both the small and large targets. Our results showed that the release position and velocity in the left-right direction reduced the variability of the ball arrival position and increased the successful trials in the small target condition. In the large target condition, the two release parameters reduced the variability of the ball arrival position, but they did not increase the successful trials. Consequently, reducing the variability of the ball arrival position did not always equate to an increase in successful trials, as it depended on the target size. These findings indicate that the role of the release parameters in increasing hitting trials is not constant but varies depending on the condition of the motor task.

Language: en