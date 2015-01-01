Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are attending an increasing number of adults who fall. This study aimed to describe the incidence, patient characteristics, treatments and disposition of ambulance attended patients who fell in Western Australia (WA).



METHODS: An ordinal logistic regression (using STATA) was conducted in this retrospective cohort study, analysing predictors of lower compared to higher transport urgency levels. Participants were adults ( ≥ 18 years) who fell and required ambulance attendance in WA between 1st January 2015 - 31st December 2021.



RESULTS: A total of 188,720 patients (female = 107,811, 57 %) were attended by ambulances after falls, (median age = 80 years [IQR 67-87]). The age-standardized incidence rate of ambulance attended falls increased from 115 cases/100,000 person-years to 161 cases/100,000 person-years between 2015 and 2021. A total of 89,140 (47 %) patients had an injury recorded by paramedics, most often lacerations or suspected fractures. The electronic patient care record showed, 50,044 (26.5 %) patients received medication and 30,954 (16.4 %) patients received other intervention, e.g., ECG. A total of 148,050 (78 %) patients were transported to hospital with the following urgency levels: 2,371 (2 %) via urgency one; 27,882 (19 %) via urgency two, 93,447 (63 %) via urgency three and 22,584 (15 %) via urgency four and five ( < 1 % unknown urgency). Positive predictors of lower level transport urgency to hospital included being female and older than 65 years of age.



CONCLUSION: Older, female patients had higher odds of being transported via a lower urgency, with 50 % of this cohort transported via urgency three. While 19 % of patients were attended via a Priority one, only 1 % were transported to hospital via urgency one. The incidence rate of falls requiring ambulance attendance has increased over time, increasing the demand placed on EMS annually.

Language: en