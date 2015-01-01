SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kerr L, Newman P, Russo P. Int. J. Older People Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/opn.12578

37776081

BACKGROUND: Falls in hospitalised patients remain an ongoing challenge for healthcare systems internationally. Limited research exists on the perspectives of older people on falls risk, cause and care.

OBJECTIVES: This study explored the experiences of patients and their families after a fall in a healthcare facility.

METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with patients and families to explore the experience of having a fall. Data were analysed thematically.

RESULTS: The themes that emerged from the 14 interviews included the following: explanations; physical environment; communication; experiences of care; perceptions of risk; ageism; feelings towards the fall; and independence and dignity.

CONCLUSIONS: This research emphasises the diversity in older people's experiences after experiencing a fall. Falls prevention should be incorporated as one part of healthy, dignified ageing. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Falls prevention and management strategies should be multifactorial, including enhanced communication with the patient and their families. When engaging in education and awareness, falls prevention should be positioned as one component of independent and dignified healthy ageing.


qualitative research; falls prevention; care of the older person; falls risk; patient experience

