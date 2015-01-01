|
Citation
|
Kerr L, Newman P, Russo P. Int. J. Older People Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37776081
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls in hospitalised patients remain an ongoing challenge for healthcare systems internationally. Limited research exists on the perspectives of older people on falls risk, cause and care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
qualitative research; falls prevention; care of the older person; falls risk; patient experience