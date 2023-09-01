Abstract

Religiosity may reduce the risk of substance use in adults and young people. However, religiosity is a complex construct, variously defined and assessed. We explored the role of different religious components: intrinsic (subjective), extrinsic-personal (service attendance) and extrinsic-social (church-based social activities) in deterring cannabis use among adolescents. Combining several years (2015-2019) of NSDUH data on 68,263 adolescents between 12 and 17 years, a structural equation modelling (SEM) approach was used to evaluate pathways from intrinsic and extrinsic components of religiosity to cannabis use. We analyzed the role of several covariates, including comorbid depression and secular volunteering activities. About 15% of participants said they had used cannabis at some level in the previous year. Some degree of intrinsic and of extrinsic-personal religiosity was reported by 66% and 25% of the sample. 57% were committed to at least one faith-based activity, while 74% reported participation in non-faith-based community activities. The SEM regression model -controlling for putative confounders- showed that both intrinsic and extrinsic-personal religious components reduced the likelihood of cannabis use (Cannabis use coeff.: -0.065, p = 0.001; coeff.: -0.176, p < 0.001, respectively). However, the extrinsic-social component had no effect on refraining from cannabis use, despite involvement in non-faith based volunteering activities was protectively associated. Support for secular volunteering programs may be a cost-effective mechanism for reducing cannabis use. Moreover, whilst promoting religiosity is beyond the scope of any preventive programs, religious practices should be considered relevant protective factors, deserving consideration and support in terms of public health.

