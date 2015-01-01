Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exertional heat stroke (EHS), which presents with extreme hyperthermia and alteration to the central nervous system, disproportionately affects the military, where warfighters are expected to perform in all types of environmental conditions. Because of an incomplete understanding of individualized recovery from EHS, there are several shortcomings with the current guidance on return to duty (RTD) following an EHS. The purpose of this manuscript is to provide an updated literature review of best practices for return to duty following EHS to guide decision making regarding EHS and explore areas of future research for medical staff who work with warfighters.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A literature review related to EHS in both athlete and military populations, as well as any existing guidelines for RTD, was conducted using PubMed and Covidence.



RESULTS: Twenty-one articles were identified for this updated review on EHS and RTD, with recommendations focused during and after an EHS event, as well as the role of heat tolerance testing (HTT).



CONCLUSIONS: EHS has a high morbidity and mortality rate if not treated rapidly. Because the extent of end-organ damage is dependent on the amount of time that the individual is hyperthermic, rapid diagnosis via rectal thermometry, and efficient cooling methods are imperative to the wellbeing of EHS patients. Following EHS, gradual RTD recommendations within the limits of operational demand should be implemented to reduce the risk for a subsequent heat injury event. While many versions of HTT, most notably the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) protocol, have been created to guide RTD recommendations, a universal assessment for heat tolerance has yet to be adopted. As such, medical personnel should apply a multifactorial approach to ensure safe RTD.

Language: en