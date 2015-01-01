|
Koo CJ, Hintz C, Butler CR. Mil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
37776525
INTRODUCTION: Exertional heat stroke (EHS), which presents with extreme hyperthermia and alteration to the central nervous system, disproportionately affects the military, where warfighters are expected to perform in all types of environmental conditions. Because of an incomplete understanding of individualized recovery from EHS, there are several shortcomings with the current guidance on return to duty (RTD) following an EHS. The purpose of this manuscript is to provide an updated literature review of best practices for return to duty following EHS to guide decision making regarding EHS and explore areas of future research for medical staff who work with warfighters.
Language: en