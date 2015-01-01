Abstract

The damaged indoor nonstructural components in the earthquake often cause casualties. To improve the indoor earthquake safety capacity of occupants, a mixed reality (MR) drill method for indoor earthquake safety considering seismic damage of nonstructural components is proposed. First, an MR device, HoloLens, is used to capture indoor point clouds, and the indoor three-dimensional scene is reconstructed using point clouds. Subsequently, the seismic motion models of indoor components are established, so that the indoor nonstructural seismic damage scene is constructed using the physics engine and displayed using HoloLens. Finally, a guidance algorithm for a safe zone was designed for the drills. Taking a typical office as an example, an indoor earthquake safety drill was performed. The drill results show that the proposed MR method can increase the average efficiency of moving to a safe zone by 43.1%. Therefore, the outcome of this study can effectively improve the earthquake safety ability of occupants, thereby reducing casualties.

Language: en