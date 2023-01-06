Abstract

A growing number of studies have linked greenspace exposure to suicide, but findings are inconsistent. We conducted a systematic review on the associations between greenspace exposure and suicide-related outcomes (namely, suicide mortality, self-harm, and suicidal ideation) up until January 6, 2023. We used the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (or MMAT) to assess the quality of the included studies. In total, 23 studies met our inclusion criteria, consisting of 14 ecological, four cross-sectional, three longitudinal, and two experimental studies. Most studies were published in 2022 and conducted in Europe (n = 10), Asia (n = 7), and North America (n = 5), with one worldwide analysis. Various indicators were used to assess greenspace exposure including objective measures (e.g., level of surrounding greenness, quantity, structural features, tree canopy coverage), and greenspace use (e.g., duration and frequency). Suicide mortality was the most studied outcome (n = 14). Quality assessment showed that most (87 %) of the included observational studies used representative samples. Protective associations of exposure to greenspace were reported for suicide mortality (9/14 or 64 %), self-harm (n = 3/5 or 60 %) and suicidal ideation (n = 4/6 or 67 %), with nine or 36 % studies reporting no association. Most of the included studies adjusted for key covariates such as age, sex, and socioeconomic status at various aggregate levels (e.g., household, city). For greenspace exposure and suicide mortality, studies stratified by sex (n = 10) showed larger protective associations for females (n = 7) than for males (n = 4). However, the included studies showed high heterogeneity in terms of exposure indicators and greenspace definitions. Experimental studies and studies using youth samples were rare. While more research is warranted, preliminary findings suggest protective associations between greenspace exposure and suicide-related outcomes.

Language: en