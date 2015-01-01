Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research cites a strong, dose-response relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and poor adult mental health outcomes including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), self-harm, suicidality, and psychotic-like experiences.



AIM: To systematically investigate the existence and strength of association between ACEs and adult mental health outcomes in prospective longitudinal studies. The review will focus on the outcomes: anxiety, depression, PTSD, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and psychotic-like experiences.



METHODS: Twelve electronic databases will be searched: Embase, PsycINFO, MEDLINE, and Global Health through the OVID interface. ProQuest will be used to search Public Affairs Information Service (PAIS), Dissertations and Theses, Sociology Database (including Sociological Abstracts and Social Services Abstracts), PTSDpubs (formerly The Published International Literature on Traumatic Stress (PILOTS) Database) and Applied Social Sciences Index and Abstracts (ASSIA). CINAHL, World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Index Medicus, and WHO Violence Info will also be searched. Eligible studies will be double screened, assessed, and their data will be extracted. Any disagreement throughout these processes will be settled by a third reviewer. If enough studies meet the criteria and the methodological quality of each study is sufficient, a meta-analysis will be conducted. ANALYSIS: A narrative synthesis of included studies and the associations between ACEs and adult mental health will be completed. If the number of studies included per mental health outcome is two or more, a multi-level meta-analysis will be completed using odds ratio effect sizes as outcomes.



DISCUSSION: This review will contribute to the existing body of literature supporting the long-term effects of ACEs on adult mental health. This review adds to previous reviews that have either synthesised cross-sectional associations between ACEs and mental health outcomes, synthesised longitudinal studies exploring the effect of ACEs on different physical and mental health outcomes or synthesised longitudinal studies exploring the effect of ACEs on the same mental health outcomes using different methods. This review aims to identify methodological weaknesses and knowledge gaps in current literature that can be addressed in future primary studies. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: This protocol has been registered in PROSPERO (CRD42021297882).

